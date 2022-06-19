Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,650.00 at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,322.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,610.25. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

