AMEPAY Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64,304.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.65 or 0.01802052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00093448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013253 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

