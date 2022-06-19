American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.63.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in American International Group by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.