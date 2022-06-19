Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

AMGN traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.72. 13,114,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,791. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day moving average of $234.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

