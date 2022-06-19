Analysts Offer Predictions for Unique Fabricating, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Unique Fabricating in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

UFAB stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFAB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

