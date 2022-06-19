Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target at $79.25

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($114.58) to €89.00 ($92.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €47.00 ($48.96) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($82.29) to €78.00 ($81.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HLFFF opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

