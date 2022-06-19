Anchor Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 42.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.51 million and approximately $100.77 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

