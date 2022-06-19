ApeCoin (APE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $397.90 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00019711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.21 or 0.02282191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00112147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00093540 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013422 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

