Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.