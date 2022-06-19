Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,817 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

