Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Argon has a total market cap of $147,408.98 and $44,668.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argon has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.01300840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00100644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00089525 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013280 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 75,404,271 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.