Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $965,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 160.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 48.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 796,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 258,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 37.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 245,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

ARRW stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

