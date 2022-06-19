AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

