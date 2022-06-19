Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Lowered to GBX 5,650

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 5,940 ($72.10) to GBX 5,650 ($68.58) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.14) to GBX 4,825 ($58.56) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5,342.20.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.14. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $171.13 and a 52 week high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

