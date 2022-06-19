ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.62) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) target price on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) target price on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,693.21 ($32.69).

ASC stock opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,389.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,802.42. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The company has a market cap of £882.97 million and a PE ratio of 26.61.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

