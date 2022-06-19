Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ASRT opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

