Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $28.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $548.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.94. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

