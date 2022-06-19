AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

NYSE T opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.