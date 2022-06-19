Attila (ATT) Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Attila (ATT) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $1.64 million and $30,810.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

