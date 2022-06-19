Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,027 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $44,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $167.77. 3,324,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.