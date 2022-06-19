AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVPT stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

