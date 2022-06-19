AXPR (AXPR) Price Down 17.4% This Week

AXPR (AXPR) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $42,309.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

