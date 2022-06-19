AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Robert W. Baird

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after buying an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $170,251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after buying an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.