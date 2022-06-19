B. Riley Cuts Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $10.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $316.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Qin Zhou acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at $260,767,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

