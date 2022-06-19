B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $19.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CCS stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

