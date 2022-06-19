Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.12% of Balchem worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

