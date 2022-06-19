Banano (BAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,056.00

Banano (BAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $82,056.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.01300840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00100644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.94 or 1.00018419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,707 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,702,467 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.