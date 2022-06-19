Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 92.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

