Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 237.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.89 ($2.89).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.31) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.97) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 155.92 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.69. The company has a market capitalization of £26.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

