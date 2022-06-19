Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $754.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $754.67.
BTDPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.46) to GBX 834 ($10.12) in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($7.89) in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.
Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
