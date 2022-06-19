Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.16 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.