Bath Savings Trust Co Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

