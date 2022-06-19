Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 630 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.