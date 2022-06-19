Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

