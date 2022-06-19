Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $133.41 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

