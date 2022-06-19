Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

