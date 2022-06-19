Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

HON opened at $179.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

