Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $369.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

