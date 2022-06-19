Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 483 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $328.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day moving average is $498.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

