Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 59 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.04 and a 200-day moving average of $353.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

