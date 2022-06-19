Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in HEICO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in HEICO by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $37,244,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 over the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEI opened at $129.60 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.64.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

