Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $328.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.