Beacon Financial Group Acquires 2,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 24,727,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,207. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

