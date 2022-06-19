Beacon Financial Group Buys Shares of 43,980 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.73. 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $130.38. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

