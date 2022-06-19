Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.31. 1,999,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

