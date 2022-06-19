Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,708,000 after buying an additional 398,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,775. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

