Beacon Financial Group Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $172.47. 8,498,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,448. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

