Beacon Financial Group Sells 10,054 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.