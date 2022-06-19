Beacon Financial Group Sells 235 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. 4,807,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,585. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

