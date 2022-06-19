Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$48.20 on Friday. 521,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,905. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

